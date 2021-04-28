DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.01033969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,780.48 or 1.00092701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

