Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Morgan Stanley

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €146.42 ($172.25).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €128.05 ($150.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion and a PE ratio of -26.61. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.