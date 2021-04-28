Denbury Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Denbury stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

