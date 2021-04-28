Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

DEN opened at $53.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

