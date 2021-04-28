Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.31.

CNR stock opened at C$133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$108.78 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Insiders sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

