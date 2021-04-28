Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.
Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.73 on Monday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $226.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.