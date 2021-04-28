Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.81. 10,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

