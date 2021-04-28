Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of DHIL opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average is $151.81. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $177.11. The firm has a market cap of $528.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.