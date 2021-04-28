Digitalcoin (DGC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.42 or 0.04930719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.63 or 0.00463752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.69 or 0.01602815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.90 or 0.00772025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.00514593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00426895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,291,818 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

