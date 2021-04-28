DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $43.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.