DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $43.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

