Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

