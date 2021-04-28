Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

