Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

