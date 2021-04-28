Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

