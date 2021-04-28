Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.99% of REV Group worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

