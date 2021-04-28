Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Open Text by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

