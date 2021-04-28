Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in April

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. Disco has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Disco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

