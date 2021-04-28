district0x Price Tops $0.29 (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $176.21 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

