Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of DSEY opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

