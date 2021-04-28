Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $178.58 million and $5.72 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

