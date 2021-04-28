Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Chairman Bob Sasser Sells 13,584 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DLTR opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4,066.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

