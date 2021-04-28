Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Dover by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.