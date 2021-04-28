DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.70

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $10.71. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 204,036 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $887.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.