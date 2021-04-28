Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DFH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 87,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,140,000. Dream Finders Homes comprises about 6.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 2.16% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

