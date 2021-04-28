Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of DREUF opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

