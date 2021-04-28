Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.79 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7932 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

DRETF stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

