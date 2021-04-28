Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.79 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7932 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

DRETF stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit