DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DITHF. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.