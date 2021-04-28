DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of DSDVY traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,365. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

