DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE DB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

