e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.83 Million

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $81.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.98 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $307.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $309.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $349.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

ELF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. 619,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,938. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 158.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

