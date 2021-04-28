E2open Parent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 2,288 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ETWO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 3,072,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,651. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc acquired 287,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

