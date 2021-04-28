Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $$23.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,228. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.