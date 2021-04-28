Eagle Health Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical accounts for 2.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.23% of Outset Medical worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,522. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

