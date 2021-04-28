Eagle Health Investments LP Has $17.10 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Natera comprises about 6.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $16,579,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.89. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,559. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

