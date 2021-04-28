EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.47

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.47 and last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

