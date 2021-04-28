easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit