easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

