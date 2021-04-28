Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Announces $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. 13,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

