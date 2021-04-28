Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 140,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,434. The company has a market cap of $827.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

