Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECL. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.