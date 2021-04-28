Edgeware Price Hits $0.0277 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $151.89 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00858527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.74 or 0.07952185 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

