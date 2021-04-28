Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. 2,249,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

