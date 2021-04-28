EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.62

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.62 and traded as high as $59.15. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 16,238 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDPFY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

