Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $101.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.93.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,012,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.