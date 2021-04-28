Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.