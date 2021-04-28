Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $178,046.10 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 58,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $178,046.10.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

