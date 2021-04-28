Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. The stock had a trading volume of 112,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

