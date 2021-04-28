Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESBK stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

