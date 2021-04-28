EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 million-$38.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,104. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.24.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
