EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 million-$38.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,104. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

