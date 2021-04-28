Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

